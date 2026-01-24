Tragedy Strikes: Young Constable Found Dead in Police Quarters

A tragic incident unfolded as a 23-year-old constable was discovered dead in his residential quarters at the Gunnaur police station in Sambhal district, according to law enforcement reports.

Ashish Verma, who served as a constable clerk at the station, allegedly died by hanging on Friday night. His body was found in a room on station premises, as confirmed by Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Malik.

Soon after the incident was reported, forensic teams arrived to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. An investigation is now underway to determine the events that led to this unfortunate demise, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)