Tragedy Strikes: Young Constable Found Dead in Police Quarters
A 23-year-old constable named Ashish Verma was found dead by hanging at his police residential quarters in Sambhal district. Authorities are investigating to uncover the circumstances behind this incident that occurred at the Gunnaur police station premises.
A tragic incident unfolded as a 23-year-old constable was discovered dead in his residential quarters at the Gunnaur police station in Sambhal district, according to law enforcement reports.
Ashish Verma, who served as a constable clerk at the station, allegedly died by hanging on Friday night. His body was found in a room on station premises, as confirmed by Station House Officer Rajiv Kumar Malik.
Soon after the incident was reported, forensic teams arrived to conduct a detailed inspection of the scene. The body has been sent for a post-mortem. An investigation is now underway to determine the events that led to this unfortunate demise, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
