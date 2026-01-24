Left Menu

Flex Board Fiasco: BJP Fined Amidst Modi's Thiruvananthapuram Visit

The BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation fined the party and lodged a police case over illegal flex boards installed on footpaths for PM Modi's visit, violating Kerala High Court orders. The Cantonment police registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan, and an investigation has been initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 11:50 IST
Flex Board Fiasco: BJP Fined Amidst Modi's Thiruvananthapuram Visit
  • Country:
  • India

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, governed by the BJP, has levied a substantial fine on its own party and pursued legal action following the installation of unauthorized flex boards on city footpaths during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials reported on Saturday.

The Cantonment police registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan late Friday night, based on a complaint from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary. The party's district committee allegedly breached multiple directives from the Kerala High Court and the Local Self Government Department by erecting these boards, which disrupted public transit from Palayam Junction to Pulimoodu Junction.

The corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 19.7 lakh on the BJP district leaders, citing non-compliance with removal requests. This legal action follows sections 223 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 120(b) of the Kerala Police Act, which deal with public order violations. The Kerala High Court is already reviewing issues of illegal advertisements in public spaces and has urged strict enforcement against such transgressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026