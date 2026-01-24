Flex Board Fiasco: BJP Fined Amidst Modi's Thiruvananthapuram Visit

The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, governed by the BJP, has levied a substantial fine on its own party and pursued legal action following the installation of unauthorized flex boards on city footpaths during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, officials reported on Saturday.

The Cantonment police registered a case against BJP district president Karamana Jayan late Friday night, based on a complaint from the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation secretary. The party's district committee allegedly breached multiple directives from the Kerala High Court and the Local Self Government Department by erecting these boards, which disrupted public transit from Palayam Junction to Pulimoodu Junction.

The corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 19.7 lakh on the BJP district leaders, citing non-compliance with removal requests. This legal action follows sections 223 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 120(b) of the Kerala Police Act, which deal with public order violations. The Kerala High Court is already reviewing issues of illegal advertisements in public spaces and has urged strict enforcement against such transgressions.

