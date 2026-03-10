Left Menu

Drone Strike Shuts Down ADNOC Ruwais Refinery Amid Middle Eastern Tensions

ADNOC has shut its Ruwais refinery following a drone attack amid rising tensions due to U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. The attack has led to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, impacting global oil flows. Other Gulf countries and companies are also affected, reporting significant operational changes.

ADNOC's Ruwais refinery has been shut down following a drone strike amid the escalating U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, according to sources who confirmed the attack on Tuesday. The incident highlights ongoing vulnerabilities within critical energy infrastructure in the region.

Abu Dhabi's government media office confirmed a fire at the facility but reported no injuries. The refinery serves as a hub for important downstream operations including chemical and industrial gas manufacturing, capable of refining up to 922,000 barrels of oil a day.

The attack underscores tensions affecting oil transits through the Strait of Hormuz, with ADNOC adopting safety measures amid regional unrest. Multiple countries adjacent to Iran, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait, have adjusted output and declared force majeure following similar attacks, impacting global oil supply.

