Krishna Karunesh Appointed as New Noida Authority CEO Amidst Controversy

Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new CEO of the Noida Authority, replacing Lokesh M. His appointment follows the controversial death of a software engineer, leading to Lokesh M's removal. Karunesh previously served as District Magistrate of Gorakhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:50 IST
The Noida Authority has appointed Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the exit of Lokesh M. The decision was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

This administrative change comes in the wake of local controversy after the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, which sparked resident protests over perceived negligence by developers and the authority.

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer hailing from Bihar, was previously the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur. His past roles include Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad and District Magistrate positions in Hapur and Balrampur.

