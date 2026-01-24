Krishna Karunesh Appointed as New Noida Authority CEO Amidst Controversy

The Noida Authority has appointed Senior IAS officer Krishna Karunesh as its new Chief Executive Officer, following the exit of Lokesh M. The decision was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

This administrative change comes in the wake of local controversy after the death of Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, which sparked resident protests over perceived negligence by developers and the authority.

Karunesh, a 2011-batch IAS officer hailing from Bihar, was previously the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur. His past roles include Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad and District Magistrate positions in Hapur and Balrampur.