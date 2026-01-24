International Cyber Fraud Unraveled: Eight Arrested in Multi-State Operation

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police dismantled an international cyber-fraud racket involving the arrest of eight individuals, including a priest, from three different states. The suspects, linked to operations in Cambodia and Nepal, allegedly conned an elderly NRI couple out of more than Rs 14 crore through sophisticated digital manipulations, including staged 'digital arrests.'

The complex operation unfolded across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, where authorities found the gang impersonating law enforcement officials to extort money from victims. The suspects used mule bank accounts to illicitly transfer large sums of money, orchestrating the transactions under the guise of legal and official procedures.

The case came to light following a reported incident involving a 77-year-old woman in Delhi, leading to a painstaking investigation marked by advanced technical surveillance and financial forensics. Police seized mobile phones and bank chequebooks, deepening efforts to uncover the syndicate's global connections and locate additional conspirators.