US Military Ramps Up Maritime Drug Warfare in Eastern Pacific

In a significant escalation of maritime operations, the United States military confirmed a strike against a drug-trafficking vessel in the eastern Pacific Ocean, resulting in two deaths and one survivor. This strike follows the recent capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, intensifying scrutiny of drug smuggling activities linked to Venezuela.

According to the US Southern Command, the targeted boat was involved in narco-trafficking, prompting search and rescue operations by the Coast Guard for the lone survivor. Military footage shows the vessel in flames post-strike, underscoring the aggressive approach taken to curb drug trafficking.

This latest strike is part of a broader campaign with 36 known attacks since September, resulting in over 117 deaths. While many operations occur in the Caribbean Sea, the eastern Pacific has seen increased focus, especially regarding Venezuelan-connected activities following the Trump administration's high-profile raid to capture Maduro for drug charges.