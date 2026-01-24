U.S. Considers Easing Tariffs on India Amid Reduced Russian Oil Imports

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at the potential removal of some 25% tariffs on Indian goods, following India's notable reduction in Russian oil purchases.

The situation escalated in August when President Donald Trump raised tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, targeting India's Russian oil imports specifically.

With India's Russian oil imports hitting a two-year low by December, Bessent's comments at the World Economic Forum suggest optimistic U.S. movement on trade tensions.