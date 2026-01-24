Stray Dogs Massacre: A Grim Tale of Allegations and Activism
In a tragic and alarming development from Telangana, around 300 stray dogs were reportedly killed in Jagtial district, escalating the total to 900, according to animal rights advocates.
The ghastly acts are suspected to have been orchestrated by elected village representatives, allegedly to honor pre-election promises aimed at tackling the stray dog problem. The shocking incident was brought to light after a complaint accused officials in Pegadapally village of using lethal injections on the dogs on January 22.
Criticism has mounted against the local Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat secretary, who allegedly hired individuals for this brutal task. Police have registered a First Information Report and are investigating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, although official involvement is still unconfirmed pending post-mortem results.
