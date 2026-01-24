Left Menu

Stray Dogs Massacre: A Grim Tale of Allegations and Activism

In Telangana, 300 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Jagtial district, sparking outrage among animal rights activists. Elected representatives are suspected of involvement in these killings to fulfill promises made during elections. Police investigations are underway following multiple complaints and exhumation of dog carcasses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:12 IST
Stray Dogs Massacre: A Grim Tale of Allegations and Activism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic and alarming development from Telangana, around 300 stray dogs were reportedly killed in Jagtial district, escalating the total to 900, according to animal rights advocates.

The ghastly acts are suspected to have been orchestrated by elected village representatives, allegedly to honor pre-election promises aimed at tackling the stray dog problem. The shocking incident was brought to light after a complaint accused officials in Pegadapally village of using lethal injections on the dogs on January 22.

Criticism has mounted against the local Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat secretary, who allegedly hired individuals for this brutal task. Police have registered a First Information Report and are investigating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, although official involvement is still unconfirmed pending post-mortem results.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
4
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026