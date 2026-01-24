Left Menu

Underage Marriage Uncovered: Five Charged in Beed Child Marriage Case

Five individuals were booked in a child marriage case after Beed police rescued a 14-year-old girl who was married to a 27-year-old. The girl's relatives used a fake ID to falsify her age. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit led the investigation, and further probes are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 24-01-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case, five individuals have been charged in a child marriage incident uncovered by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Beed police. The case was cracked when the unit rescued a 14-year-old girl, who had been illegally married to a 27-year-old man, based on a valuable tip-off, according to officials.

The girl was reportedly married off on December 23 in Pimpaladevi, with her relatives allegedly presenting a forged Aadhaar card, which falsely indicated that she was 19 years old. The deception was orchestrated by the girl's kin, said an official from the Georai police station.

AHTU sub-inspector Pallavi Jadhav spearheaded the operation, visiting the home where the young girl was staying. After counseling her and recording her statement, authorities charged five people under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Meanwhile, inquiries into the case continue as police further investigate the specifics behind the falsified identity documents.

