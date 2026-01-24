Victory Against Naxalism: Jharkhand DGP's Call for Peace
Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra urges Maoists to abandon violence and join development initiatives, after security forces neutralized 17 Maoists, including notorious Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da. Security forces are intensifying efforts to eliminate Naxalism by March, with a huge arsenal seized in recent operations.
In a significant crack down on Naxal insurgency, Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra called upon Maoists to renounce violence and participate in state development efforts.
This appeal followed the neutralization of 17 Maoist militants during a major operation in the Saranda forest. The operation, involving 1,500 security personnel, resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms.
Addressing a press conference, Mishra lauded the achievement as historic, emphasizing that dismantling Naxal strongholds is a top priority, with a targeted deadline of March.
