Left Menu

Victory Against Naxalism: Jharkhand DGP's Call for Peace

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra urges Maoists to abandon violence and join development initiatives, after security forces neutralized 17 Maoists, including notorious Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da. Security forces are intensifying efforts to eliminate Naxalism by March, with a huge arsenal seized in recent operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:35 IST
Victory Against Naxalism: Jharkhand DGP's Call for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crack down on Naxal insurgency, Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra called upon Maoists to renounce violence and participate in state development efforts.

This appeal followed the neutralization of 17 Maoist militants during a major operation in the Saranda forest. The operation, involving 1,500 security personnel, resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of arms.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra lauded the achievement as historic, emphasizing that dismantling Naxal strongholds is a top priority, with a targeted deadline of March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026