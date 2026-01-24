Left Menu

Social Media Confession: A Deadly Grudge in Delhi Cafe

A man confessed via social media to killing 24-year-old Faizan over an alleged personal grudge after a slap incident. The shooting occurred at a Maujpur cafe, with police investigating potential financial motives and family involvement. The family's allegations point to a prior financial dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 17:40 IST
Social Media Confession: A Deadly Grudge in Delhi Cafe
Faizan
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a man confessed on social media to fatally shooting a 24-year-old, Faizan, at a cafe in northeast Delhi. The crime, reportedly driven by a personal grudge over a slap incident, underscores the growing concern over public violent retaliations.

The accused released a video shortly after the Friday incident, admitting to taking revenge on Faizan, whom he claimed had slapped him months prior. Authorities are scrutinizing the video while also probing possible financial motives, as the victim's family alleges a monetary dispute.

Police investigations are ongoing, with surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts being examined. Despite the accused's claim of family non-involvement, the victim's relatives demand justice, citing inaction over prior complaints. The case highlights underlying issues of law enforcement and public safety.

TRENDING

1
Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

Skeleton Scare: A Medical Student's Unintentional Airport Alarm

 India
2
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
3
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
4
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026