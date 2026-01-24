Social Media Confession: A Deadly Grudge in Delhi Cafe

In a shocking turn of events, a man confessed on social media to fatally shooting a 24-year-old, Faizan, at a cafe in northeast Delhi. The crime, reportedly driven by a personal grudge over a slap incident, underscores the growing concern over public violent retaliations.

The accused released a video shortly after the Friday incident, admitting to taking revenge on Faizan, whom he claimed had slapped him months prior. Authorities are scrutinizing the video while also probing possible financial motives, as the victim's family alleges a monetary dispute.

Police investigations are ongoing, with surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts being examined. Despite the accused's claim of family non-involvement, the victim's relatives demand justice, citing inaction over prior complaints. The case highlights underlying issues of law enforcement and public safety.