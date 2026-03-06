Left Menu

ISL Clubs Challenge AIFF's Revenue Sharing Amid Financial Dispute

Twelve Indian Super League clubs have confronted the All India Football Federation, claiming the federation will earn a significant surplus from the current season. Despite assurances of no profit, clubs allege financial strain from operational burdens while AIFF retains substantial revenue. The dispute raises questions about governance, revenue sharing, and relegation policies.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:54 IST
Twelve clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL) have accused the All India Football Federation (AIFF) of profiting from the ongoing season despite prior assurances. In a letter to the AIFF, the clubs claim the federation will earn a Rs 3.4-crore surplus while they bear the operational and economic risks.

The letter, signed by 12 of the 14 participating clubs, highlights the federation's retention of 40% of revenue from streaming partner FanCode. Clubs argue that AIFF should share the financial burden if the league is a partnership, citing unilateral decisions impacting commercial frameworks, governance, and relegation policies.

The dispute underscores concerns about the league's operational uncertainty and financial asymmetry. Clubs advocate for the recognition of the season as interim or a pause on relegation, emphasizing collaboration over punitive measures like fines and disqualification. The truncated ISL season started amid financial and administrative challenges.

