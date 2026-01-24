Justice Served: Life Sentence for Gonda District Gangrape Convicts

In a decisive courtroom verdict, two men in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment for the gangrape of a minor girl. The announcement was made by District Government Counsel (Criminal) Basant Shukla on Saturday.

The shocking crime had roots in a complaint filed on August 20, 2022. After meticulous police investigation, the two accused, Durgesh and Ramasre, were arrested, their culpability confirmed. The court, in its judgment, also imposed a financial penalty of Rs 60,000 on each convict.

According to Shukla, the Additional District Judge (POCSO) Nirbhay Prakash delivered the verdict, marking the end of a prolonged legal battle. The perpetrators, Durgesh alias Banthe Chauhan and Ramasre alias Sarau Pal, were declared guilty and will face the full brunt of the law.