Kavitha's Fight for Justice: Indefinite Fast at Telangana Jagruthi
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha continues her protest at the office in Banjara Hills after police halted her fast in Khammam. She demands justice for those evicted from Velugumatla, urging Lok Sabha's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for action. Kavitha criticizes local ministers' silence over the controversial demolitions.
Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha's protest for land justice has gained momentum. After authorities stopped her indefinite fast in Khammam, she moved to the organization's central office in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, to continue her demonstration, demanding accountability for recent land evictions.
Kavitha has expressed her dissatisfaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence on the issue, urging him to initiate an independent inquiry into the demolition incidents in Velugumatla, Khammam district. She has called for transparency and questioned the motives behind these evictions.
Criticizing the inaction of local ministers from Khammam, Kavitha emphasizes the land's past as a 'Bhoodan', meaning it was donated land. She demands that the oustees be granted 'pattas' or land rights, and insists they should not be left without shelter. The protest has already led to traffic disruptions, resulting in Kavitha's temporary removal by police.
