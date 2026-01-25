Shocking Conspiracy: HIV Injection and a Love Triangle’s Twisted Tale

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended by police for allegedly injecting a doctor with HIV-infected blood in Kurnool. Authorities believe the motive behind the crime involves a tangled love triangle, leading to a dangerous conspiracy.

The prime accused, 34-year-old B Boya Vasundhara, reportedly orchestrated the attack with the help of her acquaintance, a nurse named Konge Jyothi, and Jyothi's two children. On January 9, the group staged a road accident, during which Vasundhara allegedly administered the harmful injection to the unsuspecting doctor.

Police investigations revealed that the accused obtained HIV-infected blood under false pretenses from a hospital, further escalating the seriousness of the crime. A case has been registered, with the local police vowing to bring justice to the victim and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)