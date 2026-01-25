Left Menu

Shocking Conspiracy: HIV Injection and a Love Triangle’s Twisted Tale

Four individuals, including a woman, have been arrested for administering an HIV injection to a doctor in Kurnool. Allegedly motivated by a love triangle, 34-year-old B Boya Vasundhara conspired with others to harm the doctor, who is married to her former lover, by injecting her with HIV-infected blood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:58 IST
Shocking Conspiracy: HIV Injection and a Love Triangle’s Twisted Tale
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals, including a woman, have been apprehended by police for allegedly injecting a doctor with HIV-infected blood in Kurnool. Authorities believe the motive behind the crime involves a tangled love triangle, leading to a dangerous conspiracy.

The prime accused, 34-year-old B Boya Vasundhara, reportedly orchestrated the attack with the help of her acquaintance, a nurse named Konge Jyothi, and Jyothi's two children. On January 9, the group staged a road accident, during which Vasundhara allegedly administered the harmful injection to the unsuspecting doctor.

Police investigations revealed that the accused obtained HIV-infected blood under false pretenses from a hospital, further escalating the seriousness of the crime. A case has been registered, with the local police vowing to bring justice to the victim and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026