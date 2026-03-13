Left Menu

Tragic Love Triangle Ends in Canal Tragedy

Three individuals, including a married woman and her daughter, were found dead in Rajasthan's Narmada canal. Police suspect the deaths were a suicide resulting from a romantic affair between the woman and another man. Emergency services recovered the bodies; investigations remain underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 00:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, authorities recovered three bodies from the Narmada canal in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday. Among the deceased were Amrit Bhil, aged 27; Paras Devi, aged 30; and her seven-year-old daughter Khushi. Investigations by police indicate a suspected suicide linked to a romantic affair between the man and the married woman.

The woman, identified as Paras Devi, was married to Rudaram Meghwal but was allegedly involved with Amrit from a neighboring village. The couple reportedly orchestrated the suicide, missing from their homes the night before, arriving at the canal on a motorcycle before jumping in.

The State Disaster Response Force was called to the scene to assist in recovering the bodies. Officials found personal belongings, including Aadhaar cards and mobile phones, on the motorcycle. The case remains under investigation as authorities work to unravel the details behind this tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

