Balancing Justice and Compassion: CJI Surya Kant's Insights on Drug Abuse

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant emphasized the need for compassion in law to avoid tyranny and chaos. At a Goa campaign on drug abuse, he highlighted that substance abuse is a multifaceted issue needing a consultative approach. The campaign's success in engaging youths was particularly noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 25-01-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 14:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the closing ceremony of the Goa State Legal Service Authority's 30-day awareness campaign on drug abuse, India's Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted the crucial balance between compassion and law. He emphasized that an empathetic legal system is essential to evade both tyranny and chaos.

The Chief Justice asserted the multifaceted nature of drug abuse, labeling it not just a criminal issue but a social, psychological, and medical concern that requires collaborative efforts instead of mere punitive measures. The month-long campaign successfully embodied this holistic approach, he added.

Surya Kant also acknowledged the campaign's impactful outreach, which engaged students effectively without resorting to fear tactics. By involving rehabilitated youths, the initiative amplified powerful testimonies that defy societal prejudice and underscore the urgent need for compassionate intervention in tackling substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

