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Unity and Compassion: Kerala Leaders' Eid Message

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar and CM Pinarayi Vijayan extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings. They emphasized the festival’s values, highlighting discipline, compassion, unity, and peace, encouraging purification and mutual love. Speaker A N Shamseer also conveyed greetings, with hopes of spreading friendship and comfort amidst sorrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:27 IST
Unity and Compassion: Kerala Leaders' Eid Message
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Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended their heartfelt greetings to the residents of Kerala on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Through his message, Governor Arlekar underscored the festival's embodiment of discipline and compassion, essential values that enrich societal bonds.

The Governor expressed hopes for unity and peace, wishing everyone a joyful Eid. Chief Minister Vijayan highlighted the significance of concluding Ramadan, a period marked by sacrifice and tolerance. He emphasized the importance of purifying minds through fasting and fostering mutual love and fraternity.

Chief Minister Vijayan expressed hope that this Eid would serve as a beacon of comfort for those in distress, radiating light of friendship and love across the nation. Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also joined in spreading Eid cheer by conveying his festive wishes to people across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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