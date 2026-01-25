Britain to Launch 'British FBI' in Overhaul of National Policing

The United Kingdom is creating a new National Police Service (NPS) to tackle complex crimes like terrorism, fraud, and gang violence, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced. Inspired by the FBI, the reform aims to integrate various agencies and utilize cutting-edge technology to improve national policing efforts.

Mahmood stated that the current fragmented police model lacks the resources and expertise needed for modern crime challenges, calling for a more unified approach. The NPS will serve across England and Wales and will extend its operations across the UK, aiming to standardize policing practices and training.

This reform forms part of broader police restructuring plans by the Home Office to merge some forces into larger regional units. While the initiative garners support from major policing bodies, it has attracted criticism from opposition figures concerned about potential impacts on local policing.