Supreme Court Upholds Police Reform Guidelines for DGP Appointments

The Supreme Court has reiterated that states must adhere to their own legislations or the court's guidelines for appointing Directors General of Police (DGP). According to Chief Justice Surya Kant, states with legislation in place must follow it, whereas those without must conform to apex court directives from the Prakash Singh case.

In light of the issues raised in states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the Court closed contempt proceedings after confirming procedures are underway with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to propose eligible candidates. States like Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, having enacted their own laws, were also part of the discussion.

The bench, alongside senior advocates, stressed states' delays in DGP appointments affect governance and merit consideration. The apex court has authorized UPSC to report non-compliance. The concern is states bypass the mandated process, opting for acting DGPs rather than regular appointments.

