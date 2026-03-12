Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Police Reform Guidelines for DGP Appointments

The Supreme Court has reinforced the mandate for appointing Directors General of Police (DGPs) as per state laws and its guidelines, following the Prakash Singh case. States with an existing law must follow it, while others should adhere to the court's directions. The UPSC's role in recommending candidates remains crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:05 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Police Reform Guidelines for DGP Appointments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reiterated that states must adhere to their own legislations or the court's guidelines for appointing Directors General of Police (DGP). According to Chief Justice Surya Kant, states with legislation in place must follow it, whereas those without must conform to apex court directives from the Prakash Singh case.

In light of the issues raised in states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the Court closed contempt proceedings after confirming procedures are underway with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to propose eligible candidates. States like Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, having enacted their own laws, were also part of the discussion.

The bench, alongside senior advocates, stressed states' delays in DGP appointments affect governance and merit consideration. The apex court has authorized UPSC to report non-compliance. The concern is states bypass the mandated process, opting for acting DGPs rather than regular appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026