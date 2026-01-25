Machinery Contractor Ends Labor Dispute at Chile's Copper Mines
Finning, a machinery contractor, successfully reached a labor agreement with its striking workers, ceasing a blockade at the access road to Chile's Escondida and Zaldivar copper mines. The strike was orchestrated by Union No. 2, disrupting operations since the beginning of the month with sporadic road blockages.
Santiago | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:22 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Machinery contractor Finning has announced that it has reached a labor agreement with its striking employees, effectively concluding a blockade affecting access to the Escondida and Zaldivar copper mines in Chile.
Striking since the start of the month, members of Union No. 2 had led sporadic blockages in the La Negra industrial area, influencing roads crucial to BHP's Escondida mine and Antofagasta Minerals' Zaldivar mine.
The agreement signals the restoration of operations after weeks of sporadic disruptions that threatened the productivity of one of the world's largest copper mining areas.
