SANDF Rolls Out Project OWETHU to Deliver Integrated Health Care in Limpopo

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF), through the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS), has launched Project OWETHU, a humanitarian outreach programme aimed at delivering integrated health, social, and youth development services to vulnerable communities across Limpopo.

According to the Department of Defence, Project OWETHU is designed to support impoverished and rural communities by bringing essential services directly to areas with limited access to healthcare and social support.

The programme will provide general healthcare services, alongside oral health and ophthalmology care, with a strong focus on cataract surgeries to help reduce surgical backlogs at Elim District Hospital, George Masebe District Hospital, and FH Odendaal District Hospital.

In addition to clinical services, Project OWETHU includes mental health support, ancillary health services, youth development initiatives, and community sporting activities. An awareness campaign targeting drug and substance abuse will also form part of the outreach, aimed at strengthening prevention and promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

“These interventions are intended to promote psychological well-being, encourage healthy lifestyle choices, and strengthen preventative healthcare within participating communities,” the department said.

Rollout Schedule Across Limpopo

The programme will be implemented in phases across three districts:

Sekhukhune District (Mashoanyaneng Village): 26–30 January 2026

Waterberg District (Ga-Matlou): 2–6 February 2026

Vhembe District (Basani Village): 9–13 February 2026

Project OWETHU will culminate in an official launch on 17 February 2026 at the Collins Chabane Local Municipality Community Hall.

Multi-Agency Collaboration

SAMHS multidisciplinary teams will lead service delivery, working in close collaboration with provincial government departments to ensure a coordinated approach to healthcare, social welfare, and youth empowerment throughout the rollout period.

The initiative reflects SANDF’s broader role in humanitarian support and community development, particularly in areas where access to essential services remains limited.