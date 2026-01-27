Left Menu

Haryana's Crime Reduction Triumph: A 2025 Success Story

In 2025, Haryana witnessed a remarkable 16.26% drop in crimes against women. This success is attributed to the state's police force, prioritizing women's safety through effective policing, special drives, and community participation. Advances in policing strategies and technological measures contributed to this notable decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:33 IST
Haryana's Crime Reduction Triumph: A 2025 Success Story
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Haryana recorded a significant 16.26% reduction in crimes against women compared to the previous year, according to a statement from state police on Tuesday.

Haryana Police prioritized women's safety through special drives, intensive monitoring, and effective policing strategies, resulting in this positive outcome.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal emphasized that women's safety remains a top priority, with plans for 2026 focusing on further reducing crime and fostering a sense of security among women. The police achieved a nearly 98% conviction rate and implemented special training and initiatives, including a Trip Monitoring System, to ensure effective crime prevention.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026