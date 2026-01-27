Haryana's Crime Reduction Triumph: A 2025 Success Story

In 2025, Haryana recorded a significant 16.26% reduction in crimes against women compared to the previous year, according to a statement from state police on Tuesday.

Haryana Police prioritized women's safety through special drives, intensive monitoring, and effective policing strategies, resulting in this positive outcome.

Director General of Police Ajay Singhal emphasized that women's safety remains a top priority, with plans for 2026 focusing on further reducing crime and fostering a sense of security among women. The police achieved a nearly 98% conviction rate and implemented special training and initiatives, including a Trip Monitoring System, to ensure effective crime prevention.