Eritrean Trafficker Jailed in Landmark Dutch Case

An Eritrean people trafficker, notorious for torturing African refugees in Libya, received a 20-year prison sentence from a Dutch court on Tuesday. The judge condemned his disregard for human dignity.

Identified as 42-year-old Amanuel Walid, or Tewelde Goitom, he orchestrated a migration route to Europe through Libya. He was charged with human trafficking, extortion, and being part of a criminal network. The Dutch investigation, focusing on events from 2014 to 2019, revealed how his group detained numerous African migrants in warehouses, demanding ransoms from their families.

Presiding Judge Rene Melaard noted the inhumane treatment of migrants, emphasizing the profit-driven motives of Walid and his accomplices. Despite claiming mistaken identity, Walid was extradited to the Netherlands in 2022 and remained largely silent during the trial. This significant case highlights human trafficking challenges across Europe, especially since Libya's destabilization post-2011.

