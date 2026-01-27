Left Menu

Eritrean Trafficker Jailed in Landmark Dutch Case

A Dutch court sentenced Eritrean trafficker Amanuel Walid to 20 years in prison for torturing African migrants in Libya. The case marks the largest human trafficking trial in the Netherlands. Walid, also known as Tewelde Goitom, led a criminal network extorting ransoms from detained migrants' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:59 IST
Eritrean Trafficker Jailed in Landmark Dutch Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Eritrean people trafficker, notorious for torturing African refugees in Libya, received a 20-year prison sentence from a Dutch court on Tuesday. The judge condemned his disregard for human dignity.

Identified as 42-year-old Amanuel Walid, or Tewelde Goitom, he orchestrated a migration route to Europe through Libya. He was charged with human trafficking, extortion, and being part of a criminal network. The Dutch investigation, focusing on events from 2014 to 2019, revealed how his group detained numerous African migrants in warehouses, demanding ransoms from their families.

Presiding Judge Rene Melaard noted the inhumane treatment of migrants, emphasizing the profit-driven motives of Walid and his accomplices. Despite claiming mistaken identity, Walid was extradited to the Netherlands in 2022 and remained largely silent during the trial. This significant case highlights human trafficking challenges across Europe, especially since Libya's destabilization post-2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026