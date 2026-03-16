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Sarkozy's Last Stand: Battle Over Libya Campaign Funds

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is appealing a conviction for criminal conspiracy related to procuring campaign funds from Libya. He was sentenced to five years in prison but released under judicial supervision. The case revolves around his alleged arrangements with Libya during his time as French interior minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:32 IST
Sarkozy's Last Stand: Battle Over Libya Campaign Funds
Nicolas Sarkozy

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will appear in court on Monday to appeal his conviction for criminal conspiracy in obtaining campaign funds from Libya. He was sentenced to five years in prison last year, becoming the first French president post-war to face such repercussions.

His legal troubles stem from allegations that his 2007 election campaign received financial backing from Libya's late dictator Muammar Gaddafi. While Sarkozy has consistently denied these charges, judges noted the lack of concrete evidence linking him directly to any deal or transfer of funds from Libya to his campaign.

Nevertheless, the court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy for enabling his aides to attempt securing funds from Libya. Rights groups emphasize that battling corruption is essential for maintaining the rule of law and democracy. Sarkozy's lawyer did not comment ahead of the trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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