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Sarkozy's Legal Battle: Appeal Against Libya Campaign Financing Conviction

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is appealing a court ruling convicting him of illegal campaign financing for his 2007 presidential campaign, involving funds from Libya. Sentenced to five years in prison, Sarkozy challenges the ruling in an ongoing hearing while maintaining his influence in conservative politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:13 IST
Sarkozy's Legal Battle: Appeal Against Libya Campaign Financing Conviction
Nicolas Sarkozy
  • Country:
  • France

On Monday, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy returned to court in Paris to appeal his conviction for allegedly illegally financing his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya. This appeal comes after a historic ruling last year that saw Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, faced this unprecedented sentence based on charges involving a scheme to secure financial support from the Libyan government under Moammar Gadhafi, in exchange for political favors. The appeal hearing, underway until June 3, features evidence and testimonies from Sarkozy and nine co-defendants, including three former ministers.

The September ruling found Sarkozy guilty of forming a criminal association to secure Libyan money, marking a significant legal issue for the former leader who continues to deny these charges, suggesting they are politically driven. Despite his legal troubles, Sarkozy remains a significant figure within conservative circles, as further demonstrated by the upheld conviction for financing his 2012 reelection bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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