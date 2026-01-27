Court Acquits Accused in Attempted Murder but Convicts for Illegal Arms Possession

A Delhi court has cleared a man of attempted murder charges, concluding that merely pointing a pistol is insufficient to establish an intent to kill. The decision came during the trial of Sagar alias Rinku, who allegedly aimed his gun at a policeman during a 2020 raid.

While Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha did not find evidence for attempted murder, he convicted Sagar under the Arms Act for unlawfully possessing a pistol and live cartridges. The prosecution argued that Sagar aimed his weapon at Head Constable Rajesh Kumar during a July 2020 police operation, but the court ruled there was no intent to harm.

The court noted that even if the accused pointed the gun, it might not have been with the intent to shoot. Sagar was found with a pistol and eight live cartridges, leading to his conviction under various Arms Act sections. Sentencing discussions are scheduled for January 29.

