Historic EU-India FTA: A Partnership of Personal Ties

European Council President Antonio Costa, celebrating his Goan roots and dual identity as an overseas Indian citizen, marked a new chapter in EU-India relations. Announcing a historic free trade agreement, Costa emphasizes the strategic partnership amidst global disruptions, showcasing a personal connection with India.

Updated: 27-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:17 IST
European Council President Antonio Costa proudly acknowledged his Goan ancestry and overseas Indian citizenship during an EU-India summit in New Delhi. Costa emphasized the personal significance of his familial roots in Goa, highlighting a deep bond between Europe and India.

At the summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a landmark free trade agreement between the EU and India was announced. Dubbed the 'mother of all deals', it reflects a significant partnership amidst global trade tensions.

As the EU and India laid out a strategic agenda for the next five years, Costa stressed the evolving global landscape and the need for such alliances, showcasing the EU and India's commitment to standing strong together as strategic partners.

