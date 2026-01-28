Left Menu

Prime Property Scandal: Forgery Allegations Rock South Delhi

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation into alleged forgery and conspiracy concerning a prime South Extension property in Delhi, valued at Rs 150-200 crore. The complainant, Dhruv Jalan, claims he is the rightful owner, and that fraudulent documents were used to falsely transfer ownership for significantly less value.

In a significant development, the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over a high-stakes property dispute involving fraud and forgery in South Delhi. The case pertains to a prime South Extension property valued between Rs 150-200 crore, a senior police official disclosed on Tuesday.

Businessman Dhruv Jalan, who filed the complaint, has alleged that he possesses legal ownership of the 2,292 square yard plot since a 1997 will and 2008 relinquishment deed. However, he accuses the suspects of executing a fraudulent sale deed dated January 30, 2025, claiming to sell the property for Rs 41 crore, a figure Jalan argues is grossly undervalued.

According to the FIR, the allegedly fraudulent deed, purportedly supported by falsified documents including a forged agreement to sell and a general power of attorney, was registered despite territorial jurisdiction discrepancies. Jalan alleges the accused have a history of similar fraudulent activities, with intentions of using the property deed to secure substantial bank loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

