Prime Property Scandal: Forgery Allegations Rock South Delhi

In a significant development, the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) over a high-stakes property dispute involving fraud and forgery in South Delhi. The case pertains to a prime South Extension property valued between Rs 150-200 crore, a senior police official disclosed on Tuesday.

Businessman Dhruv Jalan, who filed the complaint, has alleged that he possesses legal ownership of the 2,292 square yard plot since a 1997 will and 2008 relinquishment deed. However, he accuses the suspects of executing a fraudulent sale deed dated January 30, 2025, claiming to sell the property for Rs 41 crore, a figure Jalan argues is grossly undervalued.

According to the FIR, the allegedly fraudulent deed, purportedly supported by falsified documents including a forged agreement to sell and a general power of attorney, was registered despite territorial jurisdiction discrepancies. Jalan alleges the accused have a history of similar fraudulent activities, with intentions of using the property deed to secure substantial bank loans.

