Luthra Brothers in Custody: Nightclub Tragedy and Forgery Allegations Unfold
Mapusa police arrested Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra for alleged forgery linked to a nightclub tragedy in Goa, which resulted in 25 deaths. The Luthras are accused of using fake documents to secure an excise license for their nightclub. Their bail plea was rejected, leading to custody.
- Country:
- India
The Mapusa police in Goa have taken into custody Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in connection with a forgery case linked to a devastating nightclub fire that occurred on December 6 and killed 25 individuals.
After their anticipatory bail was denied by the additional sessions court in Mapusa, the brothers, previously held in Colvale central jail, were taken into police custody. They are alleged to have forged documents to acquire an excise license for their Arpora-based establishment, Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub.
While the Anjuna police are handling the investigation into the fire incident, the Mapusa police registered the forgery case against the Luthra siblings. Initially fleeing to Thailand, the duo was arrested upon their deportation back to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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