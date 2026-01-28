Left Menu

Texas Freezes H-1B Visa Petitions Amidst Immigration Reform Push

Governor Greg Abbott has ordered a halt to new H-1B visa petitions from Texas universities and state agencies until May 2027. The pause aims to refine employment practices related to federal visa holders and to align with federal immigration reforms. Various stakeholders debate the visa program's impact on domestic job opportunities versus its role in attracting global talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 28-01-2026 03:28 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 03:28 IST
Texas Freezes H-1B Visa Petitions Amidst Immigration Reform Push
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a controversial move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has mandated a pause on new H-1B visa petitions within state-controlled agencies and public universities until May 31, 2027. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to reform the visa program, which critics argue undermines job opportunities for domestic workers.

While the freeze is slated to give lawmakers a chance to establish guidelines for future employment practices involving federal visa holders, support for the H-1B visas hinges on the argument that they are essential for filling specialized roles. Texas institutions like the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center are among the primary employers of H-1B visa holders.

Governor Abbott has also tasked agencies with compiling detailed data on current visa holders in an effort to assess the impact of the H-1B program. This pause reflects a broader GOP-led scrutiny into the program's purported abuses. As the situation unfolds, various sectors and states may follow Texas's lead in re-evaluating their approach to high-skilled immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026