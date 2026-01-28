Texas Freezes H-1B Visa Petitions Amidst Immigration Reform Push

In a controversial move, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has mandated a pause on new H-1B visa petitions within state-controlled agencies and public universities until May 31, 2027. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to reform the visa program, which critics argue undermines job opportunities for domestic workers.

While the freeze is slated to give lawmakers a chance to establish guidelines for future employment practices involving federal visa holders, support for the H-1B visas hinges on the argument that they are essential for filling specialized roles. Texas institutions like the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center are among the primary employers of H-1B visa holders.

Governor Abbott has also tasked agencies with compiling detailed data on current visa holders in an effort to assess the impact of the H-1B program. This pause reflects a broader GOP-led scrutiny into the program's purported abuses. As the situation unfolds, various sectors and states may follow Texas's lead in re-evaluating their approach to high-skilled immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)