SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in Mpumalanga has urged beneficiaries of the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant who lack smartphones, laptops, or mobile data to visit their nearest SASSA local offices for in-person assistance.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, SASSA said all its offices are fully equipped with biometric verification kiosks, official laptops, and free guest Wi-Fi, ensuring that digitally excluded beneficiaries are not left behind in the grant administration process.

Bridging the digital divide in social grants

According to Acting Regional Executive Manager Xolela Mpambani, the initiative is aimed at ensuring that all qualifying beneficiaries receive their grants on time, while avoiding unnecessary delays and system-related frustrations.

“The agency is doing this to ensure that all qualifying beneficiaries receive their grant at the right time, to avoid unnecessary delays and eliminate frustrations,” Mpambani said.

The move highlights SASSA’s effort to address the digital access gap, particularly among vulnerable communities who may struggle with online systems due to lack of devices or connectivity.

Why SRD applications get declined

Mpambani explained that SRD grant applications may be declined if SASSA’s system detects alternative sources of income through external databases, including financial institutions. This automated cross-checking is part of fraud prevention and eligibility verification.

However, beneficiaries are not without recourse.

Right to appeal

SASSA reiterated that beneficiaries whose applications are declined have the right to appeal if they believe the decision is incorrect or the reasons provided are unsatisfactory. Appeals can be lodged through official SASSA channels, with support available at local offices.

Warning against scams

The agency also issued a strong warning about scammers targeting grant recipients, particularly those seeking help with applications or appeals.

Beneficiaries are advised to:

Never share personal or banking details with unknown individuals

Verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent SASSA

Seek assistance only through official SASSA offices or platforms

Call to action

R370 SRD grant beneficiaries in Mpumalanga who face digital access challenges are encouraged to visit their nearest SASSA office as soon as possible for secure, official assistance—especially if their applications are pending, declined, or under appeal.