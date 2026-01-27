Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

In a spectacular display of cricket, Joe Root and Harry Brook powered England to a commanding 53-run victory over Sri Lanka in Colombo on Tuesday, clinching a 2-1 victory in their one-day international series.

After Ben Duckett and Rehan Ahmed's early dismissals, Root, alongside Jacob Bethell, steadied the innings with a vital 126-run partnership. Despite Bethell's departure, Root found an able partner in Captain Brook, whose explosive 136 not out propelled England to a formidable 357-3.

Sri Lanka's response began aggressively, but they faltered as wickets fell regularly. Pavan Rathnayake's defiant century was not enough, as England's bowlers, led by Sam Curran, wrapped up the hosts' innings for 304, sealing a morale-boosting series win for England.

(With inputs from agencies.)