Govt Deploys 60 Motorhomes to Fast-Track Housing Relief After Severe Weather

The Government is rolling out emergency motorhome accommodation to support people displaced by recent severe weather, with the first 10 motorhomes arriving in Northland Te Tai Tokerau today and a further 50 to be deployed over the coming days.

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka says the rapid deployment is designed to address immediate housing shortages in hard-hit communities, where traditional accommodation options are scarce or unavailable.

“These motorhomes provide an immediate option for people who can’t stay in their homes,” Mr Potaka says. “This is about responding quickly to real need on the ground and giving families stability while longer-term housing solutions are worked through.”

Rapid-response housing as conditions evolve

Additional motorhomes are expected to be deployed later this week as needs become clearer in other impacted regions, particularly East Coast Tairāwhiti. The response remains flexible, allowing the Government to scale support as damage assessments continue.

The motorhomes are being delivered through the Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS), which has now been activated across Northland Te Tai Tokerau, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, East Coast Tairāwhiti, and other affected areas.

“These units give people somewhere safe to live while they wait to return home — or while more suitable housing is arranged if their home has been lost,” Mr Potaka says.

Coordinated support with local partners

Government agencies are working closely with local councils, iwi, marae and community organisations to ensure displaced residents can access accommodation and wraparound support quickly.

Residents whose homes have been damaged — even those currently staying with whānau or friends — are strongly encouraged to register with TAS as early as possible to ensure support can be put in place.

Funding to strengthen community resilience

The motorhome deployment follows an initial Government support package announced earlier this week, which included:

$1.2 million for immediate and pressing needs via Mayoral Relief Funds

$1 million to reimburse marae that provided emergency welfare support and to help them rebuild resilience

This funding sits alongside existing cross-government recovery support available for natural hazards and extreme weather events.

“I want to acknowledge the marae, whānau, councils, iwi and community organisations who have acted swiftly with manaaki and practical care during this difficult time,” Mr Potaka says.

Call to action: register early

People affected by the severe weather are urged to register with the Temporary Accommodation Service as soon as possible, even if their housing situation is still uncertain. Early registration helps ensure resources — including motorhomes — can be deployed where they are needed most.