Rockpool Harvesting Curbs Under Review as Marine Life Loss Sparks Concern

The Government is considering new restrictions on gathering from rockpools after reports of marine life being stripped from coastal areas, including around the Whangaparāoa Peninsula.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones says he has received advice from officials outlining a range of options to address growing sustainability concerns and will make a decision within the next week.

“I know people are concerned about the sustainability of these rockpools, which are critical to the health of our coastal ecosystems,” Mr Jones says. “That’s why I’m taking the time to consider all the information before making decisions of this scale.”

Possible rule changes and education push

The options under consideration include restrictions on harvesting from rockpools alongside a stronger public education campaign to improve awareness of ecological impacts.

Mr Jones says one key issue is whether current rules adequately recognise the importance of rockpool species not typically gathered for food, but which play a vital role in marine ecosystems.

“I understand the frustration of people who care deeply about their coastlines,” he says. “But it’s important we get this right.”

Enforcement stepped up amid non-compliance

In the meantime, Fishery Officers are increasing patrols at popular beaches around Auckland and other regions to enforce existing rules.

While the Minister says most people gathering marine life are complying with regulations, recent enforcement activity has highlighted ongoing issues.

A checkpoint in Clevedon, South Auckland, inspected 130 gatherers and identified 23 offences, including large illegal hauls of cockles and mussels.

“This blatant disregard for the rules is unacceptable,” Mr Jones says. “Fisheries New Zealand will hold those who break the rules to account.”

Community role seen as critical

Alongside enforcement and possible rule changes, the Government says community involvement will be essential to protecting vulnerable coastal ecosystems.

“It’s important communities understand how they can support the protection of marine environments,” says Ms Marcroft, who is working alongside the Minister on outreach efforts.

She says ongoing meetings with community leaders, local groups and fisheries officials aim to improve education around sustainability and stewardship.

“Minister Jones and I are committed to ensuring our coastal areas remain healthy and thriving, so they can be enjoyed by future generations.”