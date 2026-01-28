Left Menu

Supreme Court Extends Tenure of Justice Mittal Committee on Manipur Violence

The Supreme Court has extended the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal committee, tasked with overseeing the relief and rehabilitation of ethnic violence victims in Manipur, until July 31, 2026. The panel, appointed by the apex court, comprises three former high court judges and has submitted 42 reports so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:07 IST
Supreme Court Extends Tenure of Justice Mittal Committee on Manipur Violence
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has extended the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal committee until July 31, 2026. This committee was originally set up to oversee the relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

The decision came after the court was informed that the panel's original tenure had expired. Since its formation, the committee has submitted 42 reports, addressing various aspects of rehabilitation.

Appointed on August 7, 2023, the panel includes three former high court judges. This extension aims to regularize its work following the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023, which resulted in over 200 deaths and thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026