Supreme Court Extends Tenure of Justice Mittal Committee on Manipur Violence

The Supreme Court has extended the tenure of the Justice Gita Mittal committee until July 31, 2026. This committee was originally set up to oversee the relief and rehabilitation efforts for victims of ethnic violence in Manipur.

The decision came after the court was informed that the panel's original tenure had expired. Since its formation, the committee has submitted 42 reports, addressing various aspects of rehabilitation.

Appointed on August 7, 2023, the panel includes three former high court judges. This extension aims to regularize its work following the outbreak of violence in Manipur in May 2023, which resulted in over 200 deaths and thousands displaced.

