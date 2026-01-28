Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Plummets Amid Economic Uncertainties and Tariff Tensions

The U.S. dollar hit a four-month low as traders anticipate potential currency interventions by U.S. and Japanese authorities and a crucial Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Tariff tensions, a looming government shutdown, and foreign exchange market volatility contribute to the dollar's ongoing pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar fell to a four-month low on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of decline amid speculation surrounding potential coordinated currency intervention by U.S. and Japanese officials and a pivotal Federal Reserve interest rate announcement.

The dollar has been under significant strain due to various factors, including policy decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently threatened increased tariffs on South Korean and Canadian imports, and ongoing debates between Republicans and Democrats over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, raising shutdown concerns.

Meanwhile, foreign exchange focus has shifted to the yen and potential U.S.-Japan interventions, further affecting the dollar. Market strategists highlight the uncertainty in U.S. economic policy, leading to a 'Sell America' trend as the dollar continues to waver against a basket of global currencies.

