Delhi HC Questions Blanket Ban on Frozen Embryo Donation

The Delhi High Court recently sought the central government's response on a petition that challenges the complete ban on the adoption of existing frozen embryos by infertile couples. The petition argues that the prohibition results in unequal treatment and violates constitutional rights.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued a notice to the central government regarding the petition filed by Dr Aniruddha Narayan Malpani. The petition contests specific sections of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.

The petitioner contends that the ban is arbitrary since embryo adoption is similar to child adoption. He emphasizes that reproductive choices, including having a child, are fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The court is set to revisit the case in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)