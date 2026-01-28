Left Menu

Delhi HC Questions Blanket Ban on Frozen Embryo Donation

The Delhi High Court is examining a petition challenging the complete ban on the donation of pre-existing frozen embryos for adoption by other infertile couples, arguing that it leads to discriminatory treatment and violates constitutional rights. The court has issued a notice to the central government for its response.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued a notice to the central government regarding the petition filed by Dr Aniruddha Narayan Malpani. The petition contests specific sections of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia has issued a notice to the central government regarding the petition filed by Dr Aniruddha Narayan Malpani. The petition contests specific sections of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act.

The petitioner contends that the ban is arbitrary since embryo adoption is similar to child adoption. He emphasizes that reproductive choices, including having a child, are fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. The court is set to revisit the case in April.

