Tragic Balcony Fall Claims Life of Worker in East Delhi

Ganesh Kumar, a 43-year-old labourer, died following an accidental fall from a second-floor balcony in East Delhi's Mandawali area. The incident occurred on January 25, and despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have ruled the incident as accidental after investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:01 IST
Ganesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of Ganesh Kumar, a 43-year-old labourer, in Mandawali, East Delhi, on January 25. Kumar, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had only arrived in the area for a day's work when the fatal incident occurred.

While working on the balcony of a second-floor flat, Kumar accidentally lost balance and fell, sustaining severe injuries. Initially treated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he was later transferred to a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar, where his condition worsened, leading to his death on January 26.

Police investigations have ruled out foul play, citing the accident as the cause of the fatal fall. Kumar's family has been notified, and after a post-mortem, his body was returned to them. Legal formalities have been completed in line with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

