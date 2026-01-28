Tragic Balcony Fall Claims Life of Worker in East Delhi

A tragic accident claimed the life of Ganesh Kumar, a 43-year-old labourer, in Mandawali, East Delhi, on January 25. Kumar, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had only arrived in the area for a day's work when the fatal incident occurred.

While working on the balcony of a second-floor flat, Kumar accidentally lost balance and fell, sustaining severe injuries. Initially treated at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he was later transferred to a private hospital in Laxmi Nagar, where his condition worsened, leading to his death on January 26.

Police investigations have ruled out foul play, citing the accident as the cause of the fatal fall. Kumar's family has been notified, and after a post-mortem, his body was returned to them. Legal formalities have been completed in line with the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)