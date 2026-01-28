Left Menu

Transforming Lives: Gujarat's Innovative Prison Reform Scheme

The Vikasdeep scheme in Gujarat is reforming the perception of jails from places of punishment to institutions of reform. Children of inmates are now receiving cash incentives for educational and competitive successes. This initiative aims to integrate inmates and their families into the mainstream effectively.

Transforming Lives: Gujarat's Innovative Prison Reform Scheme
In a significant shift from traditional views, Gujarat's Director General of Police, Dr. K L N Rao, emphasized the transformative potential of jails, describing them as schools of reform rather than mere centers of punishment. This progressive stance was highlighted during an event at Ahmedabad Central Jail under the 'Vikasdeep' scheme.

The state government's Vikasdeep initiative is particularly aimed at the children of inmates, offering cash rewards for those excelling in academics and sports. At a recent ceremony, family members celebrated their achievements, with two young men notably progressing through competitive exams to attain government positions.

Over recent years, initiatives like 'Ek Nayi Ummeed' have awarded cash rewards and educational certificates to both inmates and their children, steering them towards higher education and societal integration. The schemes illustrate a commitment to rehabilitating inmates and supporting their families for a hopeful future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

