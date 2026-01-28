Transforming Lives: Gujarat's Innovative Prison Reform Scheme

In a significant shift from traditional views, Gujarat's Director General of Police, Dr. K L N Rao, emphasized the transformative potential of jails, describing them as schools of reform rather than mere centers of punishment. This progressive stance was highlighted during an event at Ahmedabad Central Jail under the 'Vikasdeep' scheme.

The state government's Vikasdeep initiative is particularly aimed at the children of inmates, offering cash rewards for those excelling in academics and sports. At a recent ceremony, family members celebrated their achievements, with two young men notably progressing through competitive exams to attain government positions.

Over recent years, initiatives like 'Ek Nayi Ummeed' have awarded cash rewards and educational certificates to both inmates and their children, steering them towards higher education and societal integration. The schemes illustrate a commitment to rehabilitating inmates and supporting their families for a hopeful future.

