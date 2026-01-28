Op Sindoor again established India's capabilities, valour of our armed forces: Modi at NCC's PM Rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Op Sindoor again established India's capabilities, valour of our armed forces: Modi at NCC's PM Rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Operation Sindoor
- India
- Modi
- NCC Rally
- armed forces
- military
- defense
- bravery
- global stage
- valour
ALSO READ
Israel's Political Tug-of-War: State Budget and Military Conscription in Focus
Middle East Tension Mounts Amid Iran Protests and US Military Presence
Staggering Military Losses: Russian-Ukraine War Casualties Soar Towards 2 Million
Accelerating European Defense Independence: A Call to Action
Israeli Military Resolves Border Security Scare