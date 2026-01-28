Left Menu

Streamlined Pollution Control: New Guidelines for Industry

The government has amended guidelines under air and water pollution laws, allowing industrial operating consents to remain valid until cancelled. The reforms streamline approval processes, reduce paperwork, and ensure environmental compliance. Key changes include integrated consents, quicker processing for Red Category industries, and special provisions for small enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:14 IST
  • India

The government has introduced amendments to existing air and water pollution control laws, streamlining processes for industrial operations. Under the revised guidelines, consent to operate (CTO) for industries will be valid indefinitely unless cancelled for violations.

These changes aim to reduce bureaucratic hurdles by minimizing paperwork and expediting consent approvals, particularly for Red Category industries, with processing time reduced from 120 to 90 days. The new guidelines also encompass Consolidated Consent and Authorisation, integrating permissions for air, water, and waste management.

The amendments focus on balancing industrial efficiency with environmental protection, maintaining a uniform approach across states. Special provisions for micro and small enterprises simplify the consent process, while environmental audits ensure compliance. This reform reflects an effort to support business continuity while upholding necessary ecological safeguards.

