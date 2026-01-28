Left Menu

Missing Sacred Saroops: Quest for SGPC Records

The Punjab Police's SIT is investigating the disappearance of 328 'saroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Despite seeking records from the SGPC, the SIT has faced delays. A case was registered under several IPC sections including criminal conspiracy and breach of trust against 16 individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:51 IST
The Punjab Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is deeply involved in unraveling the case surrounding the missing 'saroops' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. Despite its repeated attempts, the SIT has yet to receive crucial records from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

On a recent visit to the SGPC's sub-office, the SIT was informed that the records would be provided shortly, but so far they remain elusive without any justifiable reason presented for the delay. Gurbans Singh Bains, a member of the SIT, expressed the team's firm resolution to acquire these records and indicated they would return to the SGPC office once more.

Originating from June 2020, this high-stakes investigation took a formal turn when an FIR was lodged in December, implicating 16 individuals, including a former SGPC officer. The allegations encompass various charges from injuring religious sentiments to forgery, all sparking a significant controversy across the region.

