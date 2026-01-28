Delhi Bar Council's February Election: A Guide for Voters

The Bar Council of Delhi has issued a set of instructions to voters ahead of its elections scheduled for February. Following a December notification by the Bar Council of India, the elections are set to take place on February 20, 21, and 22 under the guidelines of the Advocates Act 1961.

Voting will be conducted for 23 seats using a single transferable preference vote system. To ensure the validity of each vote, voters must place their voting mark clearly and unambiguously. The guidelines also instruct voters not to sign or mark their ballots in a way that could reveal their identity. Postal voting is not an option.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) Secretary, Tarun Rana, highlighted that in compliance with the Supreme Court's directive, 30 percent of the seats are reserved for women. Consequently, seven out of the 23 seats are designated for female candidates, with five being elected directly and two appointed through co-option. A total of 221 advocates have submitted their nominations.

(With inputs from agencies.)