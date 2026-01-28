Left Menu

Stock Surge: S&P 500 Hits 7,000 Amid Tech Rally

The S&P 500 reaches a significant milestone of 7,000 points, driven by gains in chip stocks. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq moves closer to its record high as investors anticipate key announcements, including the Federal Reserve's rate decision and major Big Tech earnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:08 IST
Stock Surge: S&P 500 Hits 7,000 Amid Tech Rally
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 has climbed to the 7,000 mark for the first time in recent trading, spurred by a notable rise in chip stock values. This uplift in the stock market comes at a crucial time as investors brace for a crucial Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq showed similar upward momentum, edging closer to a record high, which reflects heightened investor optimism. The tech-heavy index was buoyed by gains in technology stocks, particularly in anticipation of major earnings reports from industry giants.

As of 09:32 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also joined the upward trend, rising by 140.33 points, amounting to a 0.29% increase, while the S&P 500 added 22.45 points, and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 147.93 points. This rally signifies a positive start to a potentially volatile trading week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026