Man's Tragic Demise: A Plea for Help in Suicide Note to CM Yogi Adityanath

A 65-year-old man in Nahil village hanged himself, leaving a suicide note to CM Yogi Adityanath. He cited debt and unpaid electricity bills as his reasons. Authorities discovered about 82,000 INR in total liabilities. His family urged for bill waivers. The administration has since settled the dues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old man reportedly took his life by hanging himself from a tree outside his residence in Nahil village on Wednesday morning. Authorities identified the deceased as Karmendra Vikram Singh. In a suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Singh cited mounting debts and unpaid electricity bills as the driving reasons behind his decision. Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that Singh left behind a note pleading for relief from the financial burdens and ensuring his family's well-being.

Initial investigations revealed that Singh had accumulated a debt of nearly 50,000 INR alongside electricity dues amounting to approximately 32,000 INR. He is survived by two sons; one is employed as a teacher at a private institution, while the other works in the private sector. The incident underscores the severe financial hardships faced by Singh and his family, which the administration has since attempted to alleviate by settling the electricity dues.

Shahjahanpur District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh expressed his condolences, labeling the incident as deeply unfortunate. He noted that had the administration been aware of Singh's dire financial situation, measures could have been taken proactively to assist him. In light of the suicide note's requests, the administration moved swiftly to deposit the outstanding electricity bills, aiming to provide some relief to Singh's family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

