Bomb Threats Shake Chandigarh: A Double Blow

The Punjab and Haryana secretariat in Chandigarh was evacuated following bomb threat emails. Police ensured the safety of all staff and conducted thorough sweeps of the premises. This incident followed similar threats received by several schools in Chandigarh, with no explosives found in either case.

Authorities evacuated the Punjab and Haryana secretariat on Thursday after bomb threat emails were received, police reported. Rapid action by law enforcement ensured the safety of all personnel as officers conducted a thorough sweep of the government building in Sector-1, Chandigarh.

The incident comes just a day after a series of similar threats targeted several schools across Chandigarh. Police were quick to respond, with comprehensive inspections revealing no suspicious items or explosive materials at the educational institutions.

These back-to-back bomb threats have raised concerns and propelled an immediate increase in security measures to prevent potential harm and ensure public safety.

