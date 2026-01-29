Police Bust Child Trafficking Network in Gujarat
Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, and rescued a newborn baby involved in a trafficking operation in Gujarat. The suspects, part of a multi-state child trafficking network, were intercepted en route to sell the baby in Hyderabad. Authorities continue to investigate the extensive syndicate.
In a significant crackdown, police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, involved in a newborn trafficking operation in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. The infant, intended for sale in Hyderabad, was safely rescued, officials disclosed on Thursday.
Authorities intercepted the suspects, based on a tip-off from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The crime branch uncovered the operation when they apprehended the individuals traveling in a car from Himmatnagar towards Ahmedabad airport, with the baby in their possession.
Interrogations revealed the suspects were part of a multi-state child trafficking network spanning Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The police seized cash, mobile phones, and the car, launching a formal investigation to dismantle the syndicate and locate key middlemen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
