Left Menu

Police Bust Child Trafficking Network in Gujarat

Police arrested three individuals, including a woman, and rescued a newborn baby involved in a trafficking operation in Gujarat. The suspects, part of a multi-state child trafficking network, were intercepted en route to sell the baby in Hyderabad. Authorities continue to investigate the extensive syndicate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:39 IST
Police Bust Child Trafficking Network in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police have arrested three individuals, including a woman, involved in a newborn trafficking operation in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district. The infant, intended for sale in Hyderabad, was safely rescued, officials disclosed on Thursday.

Authorities intercepted the suspects, based on a tip-off from the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). The crime branch uncovered the operation when they apprehended the individuals traveling in a car from Himmatnagar towards Ahmedabad airport, with the baby in their possession.

Interrogations revealed the suspects were part of a multi-state child trafficking network spanning Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. The police seized cash, mobile phones, and the car, launching a formal investigation to dismantle the syndicate and locate key middlemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026