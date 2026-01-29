Left Menu

MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Thwarts 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan fell victim to an attempted 'digital arrest' scam. Fraudsters impersonated law officials, falsely accusing him of financial fraud, and demanding money. Alert from the start, he reported the incident to police. Such scams target the elderly and have been increasing in Kerala.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:48 IST
Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has become the latest target of a cyber scam involving a 'digital arrest' tactic.

Receiving a suspicious call from an unknown source claiming to be a Mumbai Police official, Radhakrishnan was informed that his Aadhaar number had been misused in financial fraud.

Maintaining vigilance throughout the call, he disconnected and reported the incident, highlighting a growing trend in Kerala of elderly individuals being targeted by such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

