MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan Thwarts 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has become the latest target of a cyber scam involving a 'digital arrest' tactic.

Receiving a suspicious call from an unknown source claiming to be a Mumbai Police official, Radhakrishnan was informed that his Aadhaar number had been misused in financial fraud.

Maintaining vigilance throughout the call, he disconnected and reported the incident, highlighting a growing trend in Kerala of elderly individuals being targeted by such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)