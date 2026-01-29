Eskom, Netherlands Launch Climate-Smart Farming Hub at Grootvlei Power Station

Eskom, in partnership with the Government of the Netherlands and the Mpumalanga provincial government, has officially launched the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre at the Grootvlei Power Station, marking a major step in linking South Africa’s Just Energy Transition (JET) to new local economic opportunities.

The initiative demonstrates how repurposed energy infrastructure can support climate-smart food production, skills development and job creation in communities affected by the energy transition.

Training, jobs and local enterprise

The project is already delivering tangible outcomes. Eight community members from Dipaleseng Municipality are currently undergoing training as greenhouse facilitators. In addition, 75 local agripreneurs will join an Agripreneur Development Programme starting in April 2026.

Each agripreneur is expected to employ community members, with the programme projected to support the creation of substantial and sustainable jobs by 2030, according to a joint statement by the partners.

A pilot for the Just Energy Transition

The Grootvlei centre is one of Eskom’s pilot initiatives under the JET Programme, showcasing how assets linked to coal-fired power generation can be reimagined to support future-oriented economic activity beyond the energy sector.

Eskom said the current focus is on practical training, skills development and value-chain development in climate-smart horticulture, rather than large-scale commercial production at this stage.

Partnership-driven transition

Eskom Board Chairperson Mteto Nyati described the project as a strong example of collaboration delivering real benefits.

“This project is an exciting early example of key stakeholders coming together to develop new economic activities that protect livelihoods and local communities as South Africa moves from a high-carbon to a lower-carbon economy,” Nyati said.

He acknowledged the leadership of the Minister of Electricity and Energy as convener of the JET process, the investment by the Government of the Netherlands and its partners, and the support of the Mpumalanga Premier and Dipaleseng Local Municipality.

Towards a broader agri-economic hub

Looking ahead, Eskom said the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre is expected to inform the development of a broader agri-economic hub, integrating agriculture, skills development and logistics, with growing private-sector participation.

“The Grootvlei project reinforces that South Africa’s energy transition is not only about changing power sources, but about creating new economic futures for people, land and local communities,” Eskom said.